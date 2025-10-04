NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 1,751 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

