SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.0%

KRE opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

