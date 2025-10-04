Quent Capital LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,453.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 3,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $325.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

