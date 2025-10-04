NTV Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $383,139,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,847,000 after purchasing an additional 492,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,178,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,434,000 after purchasing an additional 336,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $681.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $695.85 and a 200 day moving average of $664.29. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $362.31 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

