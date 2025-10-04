J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 615.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,728,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,963,000 after buying an additional 1,486,589 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 35,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

