Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $26,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,124,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,938,000 after purchasing an additional 460,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE BSX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

