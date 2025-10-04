Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $112.85 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,793 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $112,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a market cap of $814.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $1,361,587.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,995,079.36. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

