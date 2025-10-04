Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.