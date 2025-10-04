Hilltop National Bank Invests $208,000 in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE BSX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

