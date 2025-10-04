Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Buys 490 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.