25 LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

25 LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 25 LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $814.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $106.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

