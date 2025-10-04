Quent Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 1.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,176.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 287,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period.

SUSA opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $137.17.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

