SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,589,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,950,000 after purchasing an additional 458,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,593 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,931,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 639,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 476,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $94.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $101.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

