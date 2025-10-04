Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William Mosley Sells 20,000 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,368,433.20. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.8%

STX opened at $252.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.66. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $223,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $322,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

