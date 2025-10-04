Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $403.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $406.88.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

