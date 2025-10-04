Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Salesforce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 110,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $240.25 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total value of $597,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,738,224.67. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $20,357,213. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

