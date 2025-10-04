Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

