Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Acquires 1,261 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.7% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 195,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,880. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,912. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

