AIFG Consultants Ltd. Purchases 6,371 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

AIFG Consultants Ltd. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.7% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 81,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,921,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $556,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 15.7%

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

