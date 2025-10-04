Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 810,854 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Medtronic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,332,000 after acquiring an additional 756,192 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after buying an additional 566,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 1,535,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $97.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

