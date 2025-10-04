111 Capital Makes New Investment in Strategy Inc $MSTR

111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Strategy by 696.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Strategy by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Strategy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $351.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $163.97 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 3.83.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $18,836,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,227.24. The trade was a 83.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.65 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

