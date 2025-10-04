NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 501,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 660.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 91,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IWR opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

