Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $463,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $603.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.81. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $607.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

