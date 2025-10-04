111 Capital Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

111 Capital raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.8% of 111 Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 111 Capital’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 518.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $851,066,000 after purchasing an additional 813,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $230.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $206.18 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.49%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,584,633 shares of company stock worth $623,559,263 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.