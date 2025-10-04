4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,967 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

