Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,058 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.37.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $543.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

