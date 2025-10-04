Sava Infond d.o.o. Buys 2,250 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.1% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $145.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $147.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

