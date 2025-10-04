Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 493,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,286,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

