WT Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. CrowdStrike comprises 0.2% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total transaction of $1,107,349.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,339,946.56. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.11.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $489.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -411.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.56. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $283.80 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

