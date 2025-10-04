ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 29,003 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $50,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Fiserv by 26.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.89 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.59 and its 200-day moving average is $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

