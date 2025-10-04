Single Point Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $481.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

