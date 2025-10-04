Grassi Investment Management Has $473,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.7% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8%

UNH opened at $360.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $326.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.