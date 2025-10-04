Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 518.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,275 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $851,066,000 after purchasing an additional 813,331 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $230.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.18 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $259.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average is $244.10.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $15,432,604.04. Following the sale, the director owned 634,112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,895,341,785.60. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,633 shares of company stock valued at $623,559,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.