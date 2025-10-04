Grassi Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.9% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $504.69 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Bank of America cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

