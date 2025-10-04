LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 120.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 581,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 33.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $147.91. The company has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

