AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 154,530 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 154,530 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $58,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,402,130. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $112.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

