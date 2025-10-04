4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,583 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 207.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWF opened at $469.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $473.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

