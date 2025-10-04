9,200 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

SCHF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

