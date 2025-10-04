Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,431,000 after acquiring an additional 766,851 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,846,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,327,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average is $109.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.