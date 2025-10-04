Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 0.6% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

