Ascent Group LLC Sells 13,317 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,640 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $73.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.