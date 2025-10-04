Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $196.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

