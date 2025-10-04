Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Adobe by 308.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Adobe by 24.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $346.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.22 and a 200-day moving average of $372.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
