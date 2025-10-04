Sava Infond d.o.o. Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

