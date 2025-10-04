Sava Infond d.o.o. Raises Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.