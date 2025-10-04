Journey Beyond Wealth LLC Sells 4,745 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $212.10 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $214.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.