Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 329.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $139.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

