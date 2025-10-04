Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,439 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.1% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $292.42 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

