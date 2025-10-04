LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 121.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average is $139.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

