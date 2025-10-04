Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 201,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $47.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

